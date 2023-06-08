Beverly Grove water main break prompts road closures

Crews are working to control a water main break in a Beverly Grove neighborhood that has prompted road closures in the area Thursday morning.

It was reported just after 5 a.m. at 952 N. Crescent Heights.

Officials said it was a 6-inch cast iron main that broke, causing water to gush down all the way to Melrose. The road also feeds into Laurel Canyon.

It's unclear how long roads in the area will remain closed.

No other information was immediately available.