Best Buy 'Geek Squad' vans vandalized in Northridge

The search is on for two suspects after all the "Geek Squad" vans at a Best Buy in Northridge were vandalized.

On Friday morning, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the store located near the intersection of Nordhoff Street and Tampa Avenue.

Arriving officers discovered shattered windows on all the vans and that the suspects had left the scene. LAPD investigators believe an axe was used in the incident.

A detailed description of the two suspects was not available.

