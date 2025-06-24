Bellflower candy shop hit by thieves during street takeover

A street takeover on Lakewood Boulevard ended with a smash-and-grab at a local candy shop.

What we know:

Surveillance video shows thieves breaking into Candy 4 Less in Bellflower around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

The small business says 11 robbers ransacked the shop while cars spun outside.

The owners say they're struggling to stay open and this just makes it that much harder.

What we don't know:

It's unclear exactly what was taken from the candy store.

What's next:

They're asking for the public's assistance in finding those suspects.

If you recognize them or have any information, contact the Lakewood Sheriff's Station.