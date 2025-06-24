Expand / Collapse search

Bellflower candy shop hit by thieves during street takeover

By
Published  June 24, 2025 7:07am PDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11
Thieves ransack Bellflower candy shop

Thieves ransack Bellflower candy shop

A street takeover on Lakewood Blvd. ends in a smash-and-grab at a candy store in Bellflower.

BELLFLOWER, Calif. - A street takeover on Lakewood Boulevard ended with a smash-and-grab at a local candy shop. 

What we know:

Surveillance video shows thieves breaking into Candy 4 Less in Bellflower around 10:30 p.m. Monday. 

The small business says 11 robbers ransacked the shop while cars spun outside. 

The owners say they're struggling to stay open and this just makes it that much harder. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear exactly what was taken from the candy store. 

What's next:

They're asking for the public's assistance in finding those suspects. 

If you recognize them or have any information, contact the Lakewood Sheriff's Station.

The Source: Information for this story is from an interview with the owners of Candy 4 Less on Monday, June 23, 2025.

Crime and Public SafetyBellflower