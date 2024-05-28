Bees swarm part of Westfield Century City mall

Usually, the Westfield shopping center in Century City is swarmed by shoppers on the weekend.

On Sunday, part of the mall was swarmed by bees. A video shared on the Citizen app showed the bees swarming the front of Zinqué.

While the bees are gone on Memorial Day, the source of the bees remain under discussion.

"I thought they were going to be aggressive, like they were going to attack people. So, my boss came in this door and he shut the doors," said a mall employee.

FOX 11 spoke with a beekeeper to hear his thoughts on the mall mystery. David Williams doubts someone deliberately planted the bees. He suspects nature had to do with the bees swarming the shopping center.

"In spring, bees will divide their colony, they swarm, they'll take a large group of bees in a colony, and the first chance they get, a warm, sunny day, part of that colony will divide off and go seek out a new nesting site," Williams said.