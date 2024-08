A driver who plowed their vehicle into a home in Buena Park was attacked… not by the homeowner, but by a hive of bees.

Buena Park police responded to a traffic collision on August 10 around 12:15 p.m. after a car crashed into a home.

No one was injured, but a bee hive was damaged. Police said the bees "savagely" attacked the driver. They were taken to the hospital with a few stings.

The cause of the crash is not known.