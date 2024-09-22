Bear cozies up under Sierra Madre home

It's not uncommon to find bears in foothill areas like Sierra Madre.

But, the one who has cozied up under the home of the Neslers is old and about 300 to 400 lbs.

The Neslers named the bear "Junior" and say he was last there Thursday.

They called out California Fish and Wildlife, who set up a camera and a motion-detecting sprinkler system to shoo-away Junior, who initially got under the Neslers' home with a little brute force.

"He climbed over and broke our picket fence gate," Bob said.

They say he was looking for food in the garbage cans. But, other than that, Susan said "he hasn't bothered us. He basically left us alone other than to go in and out. For safety sake I would like him to go."

"Yeah, I worry that a kid might go under there. And, that's why we want to get him out, but we don't want to hurt the bear," Bob added.

Both Susan and Bob say they've grown up around bears - Susan in Alaska and Bob on a Native American reservation.

And much of Bob's life has been producing, directing and animating films and TV shows with famous critters from Tom and Jerry to Garfield to Scooby-Doo.

So, at our request, the retired Hollywood cartoonist-animator drew Junior and talked about why he has some empathy for the 300-pounder.

"Well he's an old bear like us... for one thing... and he's apparently blind in his right eye," Bob said.

The Nesles say the bear tends to leave at night and return early in the morning. His last visit was Thursday.

According to Fish and Wildlife, when he returns, he'll be greeted with motion-activated sprinklers and cameras and with any luck, that will create enough stress to make him want to leave on his own.