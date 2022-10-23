Beach at Ballona Creek closed due to sewage spill

A sewage spill has forced the closure of a Los Angeles County beach Saturday, according to the county Department of Public Health.

The beach near Ballona Creek, between Marina del Rey and Playa del Rey, has been closed for 100 yards in each direction. The closure is due to a spill at a building in the Windsor Hills area.

Public Health officials were alerted of the spill around 1 p.m. Saturday. Approximately 1,200 gallons of sewage spilled out onto W. 62nd Street Sunday, with 700 of those gallons entering the storm drain. The sewage then entered Centinela Creek, which discharges into Ballona Creek.

The beach will remain closed until two consecutive lab samples prove the water is safe. However, Public Health isn't able to submit samples on Sundays, so sampling won't begin until at least Monday.

More information on this closure and all LA County beaches can be found at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach.