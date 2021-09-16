Bat in Orange County tests postitive for rabies

article

A rabid bat was found in Laguna Niguel Regional Park, prompting a warning Thursday from the Orange County Health Care Agency about rabies.

The bat was found on Saturday at a park in the 28200 block of La Paz Road.

Anyone who touched a bat or saw someone who did was asked to call the agency at 714-834-8180 to determine their risk of contracting the disease, which is rare. Any owner of a pet that came in contact with a bat should call their veterinarian.

Bats have tiny teeth, so a bite, which can transmit rabies to humans or animals, may not be noticeable.

