Bat in Orange County tests postitive for rabies
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A rabid bat was found in Laguna Niguel Regional Park, prompting a warning Thursday from the Orange County Health Care Agency about rabies.
The bat was found on Saturday at a park in the 28200 block of La Paz Road.
Anyone who touched a bat or saw someone who did was asked to call the agency at 714-834-8180 to determine their risk of contracting the disease, which is rare. Any owner of a pet that came in contact with a bat should call their veterinarian.
Bats have tiny teeth, so a bite, which can transmit rabies to humans or animals, may not be noticeable.
