Baseball gear stolen from locker room of OC high school

Over $10,000 worth of equipment was stolen from the locker room of the varsity baseball team at Los Amigos High School.

Julie Guitierrez, one of the player's moms, said on Sunday someone broke into a dozen lockers at the school and took not only personal items but also all the players' equipment, including gloves, cleats, and batting gloves.

"It's my understanding that the person that did it used bolt cutters. Practice equipment was stolen from their storage unit, so they have - bats - everything was stolen from them, over $10,000 worth of equipment," Guitierrez said.

"My son was very surprised... very upset." She said the team's morale was low in the beginning... but this is a team on a winning streak.

"Then the boys got together and they rallied. Parents got together, we started grabbing what we had, old gloves, old bats."

They had to scramble because they had a game the next day which hey won! But, they also took on a winning attitude.

"They got together and they're trying to rise above it and wanting to continue their season and continue their winning streak," she added.

The team started a GoFundMe page to help buy new equipment.