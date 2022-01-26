2 students injured in stabbing at Fulton County high school, 3 in custody

article

Police have taken multiple students into custody after a stabbing at a Fulton County high school Wednesday morning.

Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 the stabbing happened at Banneker High School on the 6000 block of Feldwood Road in Atlanta.

According to a Fulton County School System spokesperson an altercation happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday on campus. Two students sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation into the stabbing, Fulton County Schools Police locked down the school. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Officials say three students were taken into custody in connection to the stabbing. It is not known at this time what they may be charged with.

