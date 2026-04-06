Steve Ballmer commits $110M to LA youth mental health crisis; Cal State LA receives record $48M gift

The Brief Cal State LA has secured a $48 million grant from Ballmer Group, the largest in university history, to expand mental health services for Los Angeles youth. The funding will train over 1,000 new social workers and family counselors while providing significant scholarships to students pursuing public service. This initiative is part of a larger $110 million regional investment by Ballmer Group that also includes UCLA and CSU Dominguez Hills.



Los Angeles Clippers owner and former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, along with his wife, Connie, have provided a generous grant to three local universities to expand youth mental health services on behalf of the Ballmer Group.

What we know:

On Monday, it was announced the Ballmer Group is providing $110 million for the education of mental health care professionals. Cal State LA will receive the largest portion of the funding, with a $48 million grant that will deepen the university’s partnership with K–12 districts. The goal is to increase access to high-quality, culturally responsive mental health services for children and families in under-resourced areas.

Officials explained the funding will allow Cal State LA to prepare more than 1,000 new social workers and family counselors through its Master of Social Work (MSW) and School-Based Family Counseling (SBFC) programs. Additionally, the majority of the funding will be used for student scholarships to reduce financial barriers for those entering public service.

What they're saying:

University leadership emphasized that the expansion will provide long-term benefits to the local workforce and community.

"By growing our extraordinary MSW and SBFC programs, we will prepare more graduates who are academically excellent, culturally responsive, and deeply committed to public service," said Cal State LA Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Heather Lattimer. "The impact will be felt in schools, public agencies, and nonprofit organizations across Los Angeles for years to come."

Big picture view:

The Ballmer family's impact continues to extend beyond the courts and hallways of the Intuit Dome.

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer celebrates after the Clippers defeated the Denver Nuggets at Intuit Dome on February 19, 2026 in Inglewood, California.(Photo by Wally Skalij/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and California State University, Dominguez Hills will also receive a portion of the $110 million grant.

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