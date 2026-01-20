Long-standing Mexican restaurant in Baldwin Park goes up in flames during an early morning strip mall fire

The Brief A Mexican restaurant and flower shop were damaged after a fire erupted at a strip mall in Baldwin Park. The Mexican restaurant had been there for more than three decades. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A well-known Mexican restaurant was heavily damaged after a fast-moving fire tore through a strip mall in Baldwin Park early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 20 at a strip mall located in the 12700 block of Ramona Boulevard.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department , firefighters arrived to visible smoke and flames coming from the building. Due to the fire’s rapid spread, a second-alarm response was requested.

Two of the three businesses in the strip mall were left seriously damaged. A Mexican restaurant and a flower shop were gutted by the flames. Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to a neighboring laundromat.

One of the businesses damaged was La Herradura Mexican Restaurant. The restaurant’s website describes it as "a cozy Mexican food establishment that delights its customers with a variety of authentic dishes," adding that the business has served the Baldwin Park community for more than 30 years.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Fire investigators remain on scene as the investigation continues.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



