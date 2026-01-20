Long-standing Mexican restaurant in Baldwin Park goes up in flames during an early morning strip mall fire
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. - A well-known Mexican restaurant was heavily damaged after a fast-moving fire tore through a strip mall in Baldwin Park early Tuesday morning.
What we know:
The fire was reported around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 20 at a strip mall located in the 12700 block of Ramona Boulevard.
According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, firefighters arrived to visible smoke and flames coming from the building. Due to the fire’s rapid spread, a second-alarm response was requested.
Two of the three businesses in the strip mall were left seriously damaged. A Mexican restaurant and a flower shop were gutted by the flames. Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to a neighboring laundromat.
One of the businesses damaged was La Herradura Mexican Restaurant. The restaurant’s website describes it as "a cozy Mexican food establishment that delights its customers with a variety of authentic dishes," adding that the business has served the Baldwin Park community for more than 30 years.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Fire investigators remain on scene as the investigation continues.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.