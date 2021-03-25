Baldwin Park barricade: 70-year-old woman beaten to death, 2 injured

A 27-year-old man suspected of beating a 70-year-old woman to death with a stick was taken into custody on Thursday morning by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team after a six-hour standoff in a Baldwin Park neighborhood.

Baldwin Park police officers were called to the 3000 block of Mangum Street, near Frazier Street, around 9:40 p.m. regarding a family disturbance. The caller also stated that a man was attacking someone with a stick, Deputy James Nagao said.

Investigators said the home is a rental property.

Arriving officers discovered three victims outside a home, including a woman who was unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The victim was reportedly friends with the suspect's mother.

Nagao also said two other victims, a man and a woman, were taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released for their injuries.

Officers were directed to a rear house on the property where the suspect had barricaded himself inside. A sheriff's department SWAT team was sent to the scene, along with crisis negotiators, Nagao said.

By 4:30 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody.

Lt. Derrick Alfred said the suspect was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for dog bites and will then be booked for murder by the Baldwin Park Police Department.

No further information was immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.

CNS contributed to this report.

