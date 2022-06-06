Woman, boy killed in Baldwin Park backyard shooting

A woman and a boy were shot to death in the backyard of their home in Baldwin Park in an apparent case of domestic violence, police said.

Officials with the Baldwin Park Police Department said the shooting was reported just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Neighbors said they heard several gunshots ring out in the 4200 block of Merced Avenue, located near Los Angeles Street.

Arriving officers found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso in the backyard of a home in the area. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities. The second victim, a boy whose age has not been released, was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries overnight.

The names of the victims have not been released and police have not confirmed the relationship between the two victims.

Investigators said they believe the shooting was a domestic violence-related incident and that the gunman fled the scene.

A description of the suspect or a motive was not available.

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are assisting in the investigation.

Advertisement

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. Los Angeles County has a hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-978-3600. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.