Bad Bunny to perform in Los Angeles Spring 2024 for "Most Wanted" tour

Bad Bunny announced 2024 dates for his 30-city "Most Wanted" tour and the reggaetón megastar will make a 3-night stop in Los Angeles.

Bad Bunny, who turns 30 next March, will perform at Crypto.com Arena on March 13-15, 2024. The tour announcement comes just days after the release of his latest album, "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana."

The tour itself kicks off in late February and goes until late May next year. Tickets have not yet been released but Ticketmaster is letting fans sign up to get presale information.

Fans interested in getting more information can click here for more information.

