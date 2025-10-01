Trump adviser warns ICE will be at Bad Bunny Super Bowl performance

The Brief Bad Bunny is set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. Corey Lewandowski warned that ICE agents would be present at Levi's Stadium during the game and halftime show.



Latin superstar Bad Bunny was recently announced as the headliner for the Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show in California.

The Puerto Rican reggaeton artist will lead the halftime festivities from Levi’s Stadium on Feb. 8, 2026 in Santa Clara. But word of his performance isn't sitting well with some.

Corey Lewandowski, an adviser at the Department of Homeland Security, said ICE agents will be present during the Super Bowl.

While speaking on The Benny Show podcast, Lewandowski warned immigration enforcement will happen everywhere, including major events like the Super Bowl.

"It's so shameful that they've decided to pick somebody who just seems to hate America so much to represent them at the halftime game. We should be trying to be inclusive and not exclusive. There are plenty of great bands and entertainment people out there," Lewandowski said.

"Look if there are illegal aliens, I don't care if it's a concert for Johnny Smith or Bad Bunny or anybody else. We're going to do enforcement everywhere because we are going to make Americans safe. That is a directive from the president," he added.

Bad Bunny's latest world tour skipped over the US due to fears of ICE. The first nine nights of his 31-show Puerto Rico residency were reserved for island residents. He’s since taken his tour to Latin America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

So far, the NFL has not commented on Lewandowski's statement.