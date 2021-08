Destination Education: Back-to-school dates for Los Angeles County districts

article

After students, teachers and parents had no choice but to adjust to virtual learning amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the majority of California students will return to school campuses full-time for in-person learning in August.

In Destination Education, FOX 11 is going in-depth to cover the critical issues facing students, parents, and educators in the new school year as they return full-time for in-person instruction.

Below you'll find a full list of when each school district will begin for the 2021-22 academic year in Los Angeles County:

Wednesday, August 4

Hacienda La Puente Unified School District

Westside Union School District

Thursday, August 5

Palmdale School District

Monday, August 9

Antelope Valley Union High School District

Eastside Union School District

Rowland Unified School District

Walnut Valley Unified School District

Wilsona School District

Tuesday, August 10

Bassett Unified School District

Castaic Union School District

East Whittier City School District

Lancaster School District

Saugus Union School District

Whittier City School District

William S. Hart Union High School District

Wednesday, August 11

Alhambra Unified School District

Arcadia Unified School District (high school)

Charter Oak Unified School District

Downey Unified School District

El Rancho Unified School District

Gorman Joint School District

Los Nietos School District

Thursday, August 12

Arcadia Unified School District

Baldwin Park Unified School District

Bellflower Unified School District

Duarte Unified School District

Mountain View School District

Newhall School District

Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District

Pasadena Unified School District

South Pasadena Unified School District

Sulphur Springs Union School District

Whittier Union High School District



Friday, August 13

Beverly Hills Unified School District

Monday, August 16

Burbank Unified School District

Centinela Valley Union High School District

Covina-Valley Unified School District

La Canada Unified School District

Los Angeles Unified School District

Montebello Unified School District

Tuesday, August 17

El Monte Union High School District

Lowell Joint School District (7th grade)

Wednesday, August 18

Glendale Unified School District

Hawthorne School District

Las Virgenes Unified School District

Lennox School District

Little lake City School District

Lowell Joint School District

Monrovia School District

Paramount Unified School District

Redondo Beach Unified School District

Rosemead School District

Valle Lindo School District

Thursday, August 19

Azusa Unified School District

Compton Unified School District

Culver City Unified School District

Garvey School District

Hawthorne School District Math and Science Academy

Lynwood Unified School District

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District

Monday, August 23

ABC Unified School District

Bonita Unified School District

Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes Union School District

San Gabriel Unified School District

West Covina Unified School District

Tuesday, August 24

Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District

Inglewood Unified School District

Wednesday, August 25

El Monte City School District

El Segundo Unified School District

Glendora Unified School District

Lawndale Elementary School District

Manhattan Beach Unified School District

Palo Verdes Peninsula Unified School District

Temple City Unified School District

Thursday, August 26

Torrance Unified School District

Tuesday, August 31

Long Beach Unified School District

Wiseburn Unified School District

Wednesday, September 1

Claremont Unified School District

Friday, September 3

Hermosa Beach Unified School District



Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.