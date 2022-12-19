VIDEO: Baby Jesus stolen from Sundance Square nativity scene
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are asking for help finding the person seen on video vandalizing a nativity scene in Sundance Square.
Security cameras captured a man walking up to the plaza stage around 2 a.m. Saturday.
He grabbed baby Jesus right out of the manager and then hopped into what appeared to be a Nissan Pathfinder.
On Tuesday, police released photos of the suspect showing the man from the original photos along with a new man.
Fort Worth police are investigating.
Anyone who recognizes the Baby Jesus thief is asked to contact the police department.