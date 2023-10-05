Average SoCal gas price records largest decrease since December

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest decrease since Dec. 6 Thursday, dropping 5.1 cents to $6.145.

The average price has dropped six consecutive days, decreasing 17 cents, including 4.9 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The decreases follow a run of 23 increases in 25 days totaling 91.8 cents that boosted the average price to its highest amount since Oct. 11.

The average price is 14 cents less than one week ago and 34.9 cents lower than one year ago when it rose to a record $6.494 but 74.1 cents higher than one month ago.

The Orange County average price dropped for the sixth consecutive day, decreasing 7.5 cents to $6.01, one day after recording its largest decrease since at least June 2019, dropping 7.5 cents to $6.01. It has dropped 27.8 cents over days, decreasing 20.3 cents, including 6.4 cents Tuesday.

The Orange County average price is 25.9 cents less than one week ago and 44.9 cents lower than one year ago when it rose to a record $6.459 but 64.8 cents higher than one month ago.

The decreases follow a run of 26 increases in 28 days totaling 97.2 cents that boosted the average price to its highest amount since Oct. 10.

The dropping prices stem from Gov. Gavin Newsom sending a letter to the California Air Resources Board late Thursday directing it to allow refineries to begin making and distributing winter-blend gasoline, which is cheaper to produce.

Stations normally cannot start selling winter blend gas until Nov. 1.

The national average price dropped for the 15th time in 17 days, decreasing 1.7 cents to $3.768. It has dropped 11.3 cents over the past 17 days, including 1.3 cents Wednesday.

The national average price is 6.7 cents less than one week ago, 4.3 cents lower than one month ago and 6.3 cents below what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.248 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.