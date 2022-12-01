Authorities investigating possible stabbing between homeowner, neighbor in Whittier
WHITTIER, Calif. - An investigation is underway at a Whittier home after a possible stabbing between the homeowner and a neighbor.
SkyFOX video over the scene shows several patrol cars and a large police presence in front of the one-story house.
According to police, officers responded to a burglary call in the area after neighbors reported someone had broken into their neighbor's home.
Authorities said a neighbor broke in and one person was hurt. The homeowner and neighbor are detained at this time as investigators continue to assess the scene.
No other information was immediately available.