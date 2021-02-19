Authorities in pursuit of reportedly stolen van in El Sereno area

Authorities Friday were in pursuit of a reportedly stolen van in the El Sereno area.

The driver was seen making several erratic moves on freeways and side streets. Video from SkyFOX showed the vehicle blow through multiple stop signs and at one point, driving into oncoming traffic.

It was unclear how many occupants were in the vehicle.

The pursuit was initiated by Alhambra police but the California Highway Patrol picked up the vehicle when the driver entered the 101 Freeway near Vermont Avenue heading towards downtown Los Angeles.

Eventually, the CHP called off its pursuit, but a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter continued to track the van from overhead.

Around 10:10 a.m., the driver pulled over on Sheffield Ave., exited the vehicle and placed something on the side of the street. At that point, a police cruiser caught up to the van and bumped the vehicle in an apparent attempt to block the suspect's vehicle in, but the driver was able to evade authorities and the pursuit continued.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

