Authorities continue to search for La Puente man, 31, missing one week

Sheriff's investigators continued their search on Sunday for a 31-year-old La Puente man missing for a week.



Juan Antonio Garcia Cruz last was seen about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30 in the 14600 block of Fynn Street, according to Deputy Shawn Du Busky of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.



"Mr. Cruz's friends and family have not seen or heard from him and are concerned for his well-being," Du Busky said. "They are asking for the public's help."

Cruz is Hispanic. He stands 5-feet-6 and weighs about 170 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a tattoo of crosses on his left forearm. He was seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a white shirt, Du Busky said.



Cruz may have been driving a burgundy 2016 Honda Accord with California license plate 7TFQ675.

Anyone with information was asked to call missing persons detectives at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters also can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

City News Service contributed.

