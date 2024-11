The Brief A fire broke out in the attic of a home in Westwood overnight. Two people home during the fire escaped uninjured. The cause is being investigated.



Firefighters were called to a large two-story house in Westwood for an attic fire.

Flames broke out at 3:30 a.m. on Southwest Holm Avenue.

Two residents were home at the time but appeared to be uninjured.

Firefighters had flames knocked down in 45 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.