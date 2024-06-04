AT&T outage affects users calling other networks, company says

article

An AT&T outage was impacting some users' ability to connect calls on Tuesday.

The wireless company acknowledged on X (formerly Twitter) that an unspecified issue was keeping users across the country from being able to call customers of other cell phone carriers.

"There is an issue that is impacting completing calls between carriers," a company representative explained. "The carriers are working as quickly as possible to diagnose & resolve."

DownDetector.com showed complaints about AT&T service gradually increasing after around 1 p.m. ET.

Some T-Mobile and Verizon users were also reporting problems, but Verizon appeared to be blaming AT&T for their issues, if not by name.

"Verizon's network is operating normally," a representative wrote. "Some customers, primarily in the Northeast and Midwest, are experiencing issues when calling or texting with customers served by another carrier. We are continuing to monitor the situation."

There were no other immediate details.