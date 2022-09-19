At least 6 injured in Van Nuys crash

At least six people were injured Monday afternoon after three vehicles collided in Van Nuys, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Reports of the crash came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday. The incident happened near the intersection of Balboa Boulevard and Saticoy Street in Van Nuys. Video from SkyFOX showed a white pickup truck against a wall with its windshield broken, and a white van with the front completely gone. According to reports, the third car crashed into a wall.

Firefighters had to break open the white pickup truck to rescue someone inside.

No other information was immediately available.