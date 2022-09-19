Expand / Collapse search

At least 6 injured in Van Nuys crash

Traffic
FOX 11

Six people were injured after three vehicles collided in Van Nuys. Fire officials had to rip open a pickup truck to rescue one of the victims.

LOS ANGELES - At least six people were injured Monday afternoon after three vehicles collided in Van Nuys, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Reports of the crash came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday. The incident happened near the intersection of Balboa Boulevard and Saticoy Street in Van Nuys. Video from SkyFOX showed a white pickup truck against a wall with its windshield broken, and a white van with the front completely gone. According to reports, the third car crashed into a wall.

Firefighters had to break open the white pickup truck to rescue someone inside.

No other information was immediately available.