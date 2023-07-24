At least 1 person dead after car plunges off embankment in Chatsworth

Authorities said a body has been found in the area where a car went over the side of an embankment on Santa Susana Pass Road in Chatsworth Monday morning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters said the driver was found dead, and a dog that appears to be in good condition was located near the vehicle.

Animal Services is responding to help with the dog's current situation.

At this time, Santa Susan Pass Road remains closed in both directions located west of Iverson Road and the Church at Rocky Peak as the investigation continues.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.



