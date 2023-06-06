ASPCA reaches milestone: 10,000th kitten cared for in foster program

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) has reached a milestone. The nonprofit cared for its 10,000th kitten.

This is all thanks to ASPCA's kitten foster program. The program recruits, trains and supports volunteer foster caregivers of kittens under 8 weeks old who are too young to be cared for in the county animal care centers.

Those interested in kitten fostering or learning more about the programs can click here for more details.

What happens when you come across kittens outside and their owners are nowhere to be found? ASPCA has a guide for those who come across these situations.