Alleged arsonist accused of setting off 4 fires in Santa Monica

A man is accused of possibly setting off four different fires in Santa Monica.

The Santa Monica Police Department responded to a series of fires breaking out on Sunday, Feb. 9 between 1 and 2 p.m.

Santa Monica PD said the fires broke out at the following locations.

1000 block of Colorado Avenue : A discarded pillow and a cardboard were set on fire.

16th Street and Michigan Avenue : A mattress was set on fire.

Memorial Park: The netting of the batting cages was set on fire at the Little League baseball field.

1500 block of 18th Street: A parked car was set on fire.

Police ended up arresting 36-year-old Marco Rubio in connection to the four aforementioned fires. SMPD said he has a history of other arrests includeding resisting arrest and domestic violence charges in Texas.

"The coordinated response of both the Police and Fire Departments highlights our commitment to ensuring the safety of Santa Monica residents. Thanks to the collaboration between our teams and the use of advanced technology, we were able to identify the suspect quickly and prevent further harm," said Police Chief Ramon Batista said on social media.