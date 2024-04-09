Arson fire damages Pomona playground

article

Police in Pomona are looking for the suspect(s) who set fire to a playground at Montvue Park.

Police responded to the park around 11:12 p.m. Sunday, April 7 and found the playground engulfed in flames.

LA County firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, but it caused extensive damage to the playground, making it unusable.

RELATED:

(Pomona Police Department )

The fire is being investigated as arson.

The city is now offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to call Pomona Police at 909-622-1241. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.