Arson fire damages Pomona playground

Published  April 9, 2024 12:54pm PDT
Pomona
(Pomona Police Department )

POMONA, Calif. - Police in Pomona are looking for the suspect(s) who set fire to a playground at Montvue Park. 

Police responded to the park around 11:12 p.m. Sunday, April 7 and found the playground engulfed in flames

LA County firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, but it caused extensive damage to the playground, making it unusable. 

(Pomona Police Department )

The fire is being investigated as arson. 

The city is now offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible. 

Anyone with information is urged to call Pomona Police at 909-622-1241. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.