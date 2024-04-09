Arson fire damages Pomona playground
POMONA, Calif. - Police in Pomona are looking for the suspect(s) who set fire to a playground at Montvue Park.
Police responded to the park around 11:12 p.m. Sunday, April 7 and found the playground engulfed in flames.
LA County firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, but it caused extensive damage to the playground, making it unusable.
The fire is being investigated as arson.
The city is now offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.
Anyone with information is urged to call Pomona Police at 909-622-1241. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.