Multiple arrests made in downtown LA after sex toys thrown during anti-ICE protest, officials say

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The Brief Officials said 200–300 demonstrators gathered for an anti-ICE protest in downtown LA on Saturday, April 11. During the event, authorities said some threw sex toys at LAPD officers. At least six people were arrested after an unlawful assembly was declared.



Multiple people were arrested after an anti-ICE protest took a bizarre turn in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, officials said.

What we know:

Authorities said during a non-permitted protest around noon Saturday, April 11, an estimated 200 to 300 demonstrators held sex toys outside the Metropolitan Detention Center. The rally was part of a nationwide event held at ICE facilities nationwide.

The group Frontlines TPUSA said the theme was a "f--- ICE" demonstration, which is why sex toys were waved and smacked against the fence around the facility. They were also thrown at police vehicles, video shows.

The Los Angeles Police Department declared the gathering an unlawful assembly by 2 p.m. after protesters blocked traffic.

The LAPD estimated about six people were arrested after refusing to leave the area.

The area of Alameda Street between Aliso and Temple streets was then shut down, as well as Commercial Street between the 101 Freeway ramps and Alameda Street. The streets reopened by 4 p.m.

What we don't know:

The names of those arrested were not released.