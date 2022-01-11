Arrest made in connection to deadly shooting of South LA Taco Bell worker

The Los Angeles Police Department says an arrest has been made in the case of the deadly shooting at a South Los Angeles Taco Bell.

The development comes as a vigil for 41-year-old Alejandro Garcia, the employee who was shot by a customer in a drive-through at the South Avalon Boulevard location, was held Tuesday night. During Tuesday night's event, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said a man has been arrested in connection to Garcia's death.

The deadly shooting reportedly stemmed over a dispute involving a fake $20 bill. Garcia was shot and killed in front of his son, FOX 11 reported Monday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

More information is expected to be released later Tuesday night, FOX 11's crew reports from the vigil.

Chief Moore says LAPD identified the suspect Tuesday and is being held on a $2 million bail, FOX 11's Koco McAboy reports.

This is a developing story. FOX 11 News will have the latest during the 10 p.m. newscast.

