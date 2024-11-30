Arnold Schwarzenegger's LA home allegedly swatted on Thanksgiving: TMZ report

article

The Brief Arnold Schwarzenegger's home was reportedly swatted on Thanksgiving Day, according to TMZ. Law enforcement told TMZ someone called in a tip that a bomb had been placed in the former governor's mailbox. Schwarzenegger reportedly wasn't home when police responded to the house.



Arnold Schwarzenegger had an unexpectedly eventful Thanksgiving, after his Los Angeles-area home was allegedly swatted, according to a report from TMZ.

Law enforcement told TMZ that someone called in a tip to police that a bomb had been placed in the former California governor's mailbox. Officers came to the home and searched the mailbox and the area, but didn't find any bomb.

Schwarzenegger apparently was not home during the incident, but at the gym, according to TMZ. Schwarzenegger's security told TMZ that it'd be "virtually impossible" for anyone to place an explosive there, because of the 24-hours security and surveillance systems at the home.

TMZ's report said the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating this as a potential swatting incident. Officers have not made any arrests.