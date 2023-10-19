Expand / Collapse search

Army private who fled to North Korea charged with desertion, US military says

Published 
North Korea
Associated Press

North Korea expels U.S. soldier Travis King

Breaking this morning, North Korea says it will expel the U.S. soldier who crossed into the country through the heavily armed border between the Koreas in July. Officials there report that they have finished their questioning of Pvt. Travis King, but no official date of his expulsion has been given. King, who had served in South Korea, sprinted into North Korea while on a civilian tour of a border village on July 18, becoming the first American confirmed to be detained in the North in nearly five years.

WASHINGTON (AP) - An Army private who fled to North Korea before being returned home to the United States earlier this month has been detained by the U.S. military, two officials said Thursday night, and is facing charges including desertion and possessing sexual images of a child.

The eight counts against Pvt. Travis King are detailed in a charging document seen by The Associated Press. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the charges have not been publicly announced.

King's mother, Claudine Gates, said in a statement that her son should be "afforded the presumption of innocence."

"A mother knows her son, and I believe something happened to mine while he was deployed," she said.