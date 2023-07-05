Armed suspect shot by LASD deputies in Santa Clarita

Southern California authorities said an investigation was underway in Santa Clarita after an armed suspect was struck by police gunfire.

Around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they spotted a vehicle in Santa Clarita that matched the description of a vehicle that was possibly involved in an assault with a deadly weapon incident earlier that evening in the Canyon Country area.

When deputies attempted to approach the people inside the vehicle in the 24200 block of Arch Street, located off Railroad Avenue, the front passenger took off running. LASD officials said a foot pursuit ensued and they determined the suspect was armed.

During the foot pursuit, the deputies opened fire and the suspect was struck. He was taken to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

LASD investigators said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

No further information was available and the investigation is ongoing.