Shocking video shows a group of robbers smashing their vehicle into a smoke shop in Arleta.

Once they made their way inside, they came face-to-face with the owner who threw a bucket at the would-be thieves.

An employee then chased them outside.

The incident happened August 13 just after midnight at CoCo ToBaCCo on Osborne St.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department arrested two of the four suspects.