Arleta man seen on video stomping on dog, seemingly holding cattle prod

A viral video posted on social media appears to show an Arleta man stomping on his dog. He said that he was defending one of his other pets.

The video, which has since been viewed thousands of times on social media, shows the man slamming his foot down on the dog and swinging his fist down at the dog multiple times. The man is also seen holding what appears to be a cattle prod. The dog's shrieks can be heard in the background while a neighbor is heard screaming at him to stop.

The owner claims that he hit the dog because it was attacking one of the family's pet pigs.

"She was literally fighting it, and then the pig had blood on its neck," said Abraham Reyes. "I'm not going to just let that happen, let that be… I know I was in the wrong for that, but my instincts kicked in that, ‘stop my dog one way or the other.’ That was the only way I could stop it."

Neighbor Abraham Carrillo said he was "disgusted" by Reyes' actions. "It just bleeds with lack of empathy," Carrillo said."

Reyes said that the dog was removed from the home, along with four other dogs and two pigs. The Los Angeles Police Department told FOX 11 that officers didn't visit the house Friday, or say if Reyes will face any charges.