Ariane Bellamar, former Playboy model, dead at 46

The Brief Former "Playboy" model Ariane Bellmar has passed away. Her sudden passing was confirmed by her ex-husband on social media. She was 46.



Ariane Bellamar, a former "Playboy" model, has passed away. She was 46 years old.

Her death was confirmed by her ex-husband, Tanner Slaught, on Facebook.

What we know:

Bellamar's death was announced on social media by Slaught on Jan. 24, 2025.

"It is with great sadness that I am bringing out the news that on December 20th, 2024 - Ariane passed away. I ask for your consideration to view more information by clicking on the link below to view our fundraiser for her funeral. Her extremely early departure from this world has caught everyone off guard and we were not prepared for this.

I am working with Scott to provide Ariane, and our daughters, with a respectful ceremony for grieving their lost mother as a platform to start the healing process.

Thank you."

A GoFundMe for Bellamar said she died from a heart attack.

TMZ reported her death was reported on Dec. 20 by the Clark County’s Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner in Nevada.

The backstory:

Bellamar’s IMDB page said she was born in Florida and raised in a small town outside of Toronto, Canada. Some of her credits include "Suicide Squad," and "Love Hollywood Style."

In addition, she appeared on an episode of "Millionare Matchmaker."

She last posted to Instagram on May 10, 2019, promoting an event.

In 2017, she accused Jeremy Piven of sexual assault on X.

He has denied the allegations. "It did not happen. It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn’t happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard," he said in a statement to US Weekly.

What's next:

Her ex-husband and Scott Shelly, are aiming to raise funds for Bellamar's funeral.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.