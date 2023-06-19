Antisemitic flyer in Redondo Beach latest in string of similar incidents: Police

article

Authorities are investigating after an antisemitic flyer in Redondo Beach was discovered early Monday.

A picture of the flyer shared with FOX 11 shows a white paper reading "Watch ‘Defiant’ by Devon Stack" along with a link to an anti-Semitic website, sealed in a Ziploc bag containing white rocks.

According to authorities, the Redondo Beach PD has responded to similar incidents in the past few months, but it's still under investigation if they are connected.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Redondo Beach PD.