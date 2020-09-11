Anthony Scaramucci predicts mid-October wave of ex-officials coming out against President Trump

“Sometime by Mid-October you’ll see a deluge of ex-officials in the Trump Administration speaking out about his lack of fitness to be President of the United States.”

Following a bombshell report from The Atlantic, in which anonymous sources allege President Trump called fallen soldiers “losers” and “suckers,” Anthony Scaramucci, who served for 11 days in the Trump White House as Communications Director, told FOX 11’s Elex Michaelson that he believes these accusations are just the beginning.

“I do think some of those people will come out publicly,” Scaramucci said of the anonymous sources in the Atlantic piece. “I have spoken to some of those people that were sources in that story, and I believe those people.”

Looking ahead, Scaramucci said that those unnamed sources, as well as other ex-White House officials, are “waiting to time the news cycle properly,” waiting so that their assertions can have the biggest impact in a news cycle that moves so quickly.

When it comes to the actual accusations leveled in the now-infamous Jeffrey Goldberg story, Scaramucci said the President’s alleged statements are consistent with statements he has previously made.

One instance in particular took place during the 2016 campaign, then-candidate Trump allegedly calling Scaramucci’s travels to Iraq and Afghanistan “ridiculous,” asking why Scaramucci would put himself in harm’s way by making the trips.

Despite Scaramucci’s belief in the story’s validity, since its publication, more than 20 current and former White House officials have gone on record refuting the claims, including former press secretary Sarah Sanders, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, First Lady Melania Trump, and former National Security Advisor John Bolton, himself, no fan of the President.

“I don’t know who told the author that, but that was false,” Bolton said on FOX News regarding the claim that the President canceled a 2018 visit to Aisne-Mame American Cemetery in France because it was “filled with losers.” “The main issue was whether or not weather conditions permitted the president to go out to the cemetery.”

Back on The Issue Is, Scaramucci’s assessment of the Atlantic story was debated by Joel Pollak, Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News.

Pollak questioned the use of anonymous sources, saying the story goes against journalistic ethics, adding that voters are more concerned with President Trump’s “results” on the international stage than what “he has said, or what he is believed to have said.”

“One thing that people do appreciate about him, and his respect for the troops, is that he’s not committing them to wars that the United States has no intention of winning,” Pollak continued.

“He’s also bringing the troops home while announcing new peace agreements and negotiations.”

Ultimately, Los Angeles Times Political Writer Seema Mehta said she wonders whether the entire Atlantic story moves the needle at all.

“Talking to voters who are Trump supporters, they don’t believe it, they think it’s made up, they think it’s fake news, they think these anonymous sources don’t exist,” Mehta said. “If you talk to people who oppose the President, this goes in line with everything they already believe about the President.”

In a wide-ranging interview on The Issue Is, Scaramucci, Pollak, and Mehta also discuss the release of controversial tapes of the President speaking with journalist Bob Woodward, and how, in the midst of all the headlines, the race for the White House is tightening more than ever.

