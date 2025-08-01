Former Laker Anthony Davis lists luxurious $40M estate 6 months after blockbuster trade

The Brief Anthony Davis was traded to the Dallas Mavericks as part of a stunning three-team trade just before the February NBA trade deadline. It's the same trade that sent Luka Dončić to LA. Six months later, Davis listed his nearly $40 million estate in Bel-Air.



Former Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is officially embracing his new life in the Lone Star State and has listed his Bel-Air mansion.

What we know:

For just under $40 million, you could live like an NBA superstar. The home on Stratford Circle in the posh Los Angeles neighborhood features an Olympic-sized pool, tennis court, panoramic views, and a dramatic grand entry, according to its listing on Zillow.

The "European masterpiece" is listed for $39,900,000, with an estimated mortgage payment of $259,9854.

The 8-bedroom, 12-bathroom estate sits on 3.52 acres, offering plenty of privacy. The property measures 17,254 square feet.

See a gallery of the exterior of the home below.

Image 1 of 14 ▼

It’s unclear if Davis has found a suitable home in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. In an interview earlier this year, Davis said he’s had a challenging time house-hunting.

"The only thing I'm not happy about is that I can't a damn house in Dallas," he told Marc J. Spears. "Luka told me it took him two to three years fo find a house. So, I'm not trying to wait two or three years. I got kids."

The backstory:

Anthony Davis #3 of the Dallas Mavericks. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The NBA world was stunned after the Lakers traded Davis in exchange for Luka Dončić ahead of the February trade deadline. The trade occurred after Davis expressed his desire to return to his preferred power forward position instead of playing center.

Before the blockbuster trade, Davis and his family were temporarily evacuated due to the devastating Palisades Fire, and he wanted to win a championship to uplift the city.

SUGGESTED: LA fires: Anthony Davis wants Lakers to 'win a championship for the city'