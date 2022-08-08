Anne Heche in coma after fiery Mar vista crash

Actress Anne Heche is reportedly in a coma after a crash in which her car drove fully into a Mar Vista home, setting the home on fire, her representative tells Fox News.

Heche was involved in several crashes last Friday, August 5. First, at a Mar Vista-area apartment complex, TMZ reported, when she allegedly crashed into a wall in a parking area before driving away. The crash into the home happened a short time after.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that she was taken to the hospital in "critical condition" Friday, and a representative for Heche was quoted in People magazine Saturday, saying that the actress was in stable condition. Just days later, Heche's representative confirmed to Fox News.

"She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention," the representative said. "She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

The Los Angeles Police Department reported Monday that they had received a warrant for blood tests to determine if there were drugs or alcohol in Heche's system at the time of the crash.

Meanwhile, neighbors of the woman whose home was destroyed in the crash, Lynne Mishele, have started a GoFundMe page to assist her, raising more than $87,000 as of Monday afternoon. According to the page, Mishele "very narrowly escaped physical harm" in the crash, but the home was destroyed and she lost "her entire lifetime of possessions."