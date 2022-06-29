Anaheim's oldest resident celebrates 110th birthday

Connie Williams is one special lady.

Anaheim's oldest resident just turned 110-years-young over the weekend, and she shared the special way she celebrated another year around the sun.

Connie's wish to ride around the block for her birthday celebration in a fire truck was granted by the Anaheim Fire and Rescue squad - and it was all caught on camera!

Here's a throwback of what was happening in 1912 when Connie was born:

27th President of the United States William Howard Taft was in office

The Titanic sank

New Mexico and Arizona had just become part of the United States

Fenway Park officially opened

Connie shared some fun facts about herself, too. Her first job was stuffing envelopes and filing, where she earned $10 per hour. Can you believe her rent was only $15 back then?

Here are Connie's words of wisdom she wanted to share:

"Love and laughter are the most important. You have more happiness if you laugh, and there are so many ways to say ‘I love you.' So say it, and say it every day!"

Happy 110th birthday, Connie!



