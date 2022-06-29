Anaheim's oldest resident celebrates 110th birthday
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Connie Williams is one special lady.
Anaheim's oldest resident just turned 110-years-young over the weekend, and she shared the special way she celebrated another year around the sun.
Connie's wish to ride around the block for her birthday celebration in a fire truck was granted by the Anaheim Fire and Rescue squad - and it was all caught on camera!
Here's a throwback of what was happening in 1912 when Connie was born:
- 27th President of the United States William Howard Taft was in office
- The Titanic sank
- New Mexico and Arizona had just become part of the United States
- Fenway Park officially opened
Connie shared some fun facts about herself, too. Her first job was stuffing envelopes and filing, where she earned $10 per hour. Can you believe her rent was only $15 back then?
Here are Connie's words of wisdom she wanted to share:
Happy 110th birthday, Connie!