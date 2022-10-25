Anaheim woman accused of child abuse in Fountain Valley

A woman accused of child abuse in Fountain Valley has been arrested, according to police.

Authorities said 27-year-old Anisa Lopez of Anaheim is accused of making inappropriate comments to several children in the area. A further investigation revealed Lopez had inappropriately grabbed two of the children. All the kids attended a nearby school, police said.

Lopez was booked into Orange County Jail for terrorist threats, sexual battery, and child abuse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Holmes at 714-593-4485. Anonymous tips can be provided to Orange County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-855-TIPS-OCCS.