Suspect arrested in Anaheim hit-and-run crash that injured 12-year-old boy

A Fullerton man was arrested for a hit-and-run crash that injured a 12-year-old boy.

According to Anaheim Police, Jonathan Diaz, 29, turned himself in to authorities Wednesday. He was booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run.

The backstory:

The boy, identified only as Jason, was on an e-bike when he was struck by a speeding red Honda around 8:45 p.m. Sunday at Topeka and North streets in Anaheim, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Matt Sutter.

The boy and the driver of the car ran stop signs and collided, Sutter said. The car crashed into other cars about a block away; the driver and passengers then fled on foot. Witnesses say they saw at least three people run. The car was impounded and investigators found evidence to suggest that DUI might have been a factor.

The boy suffered a concussion, broken leg and other injuries. He has been released from the hospital and was home recuperating Wednesday, Sutter added.