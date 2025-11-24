12-year-old on e-bike injured in Anaheim hit-and-run

The Brief A 12-year-old boy was injured after he was struck by a speeding vehicle while on an e-bike. The driver of the vehicle fled, then crashed about a block away. No arrests have been made.



A 12-year-old boy is recovering from injuries he sustained during a hit-and-run crash in Anaheim.

What we know:

The boy, identified only as Jason, was on an e-bike when he was struck by a speeding red Honda.

The collision happened around 8:45 p.m. Sunday at Topeka and North streets, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Matt Sutter.

The boy and the driver of the car ran stop signs and collided, Sutter said. The car crashed into other cars about a block away; the driver and passengers then fled on foot. Witnesses say they saw at least three people run.

What they're saying:

"They looked young, they looked like they were maybe 20 or 25," witness Irlanda Carrillo said about the driver and passenger.

Witnesses say the Honda sped through the stop sign.

The 12-year-old boy was visiting a friend in the area.

"I have ten-year-old twins. They heard about this situation and we all just sat on my bed last night and held our hands together and prayed because we were with him a few nights before," said neighbor Marina Mondragon.

"We've talked about it with neighbors out here saying that we need speed bumps. Traffic that comes through here sometimes doesn't stop or they are just zooming through our neighborhoods where kids are just driving around, trying to have a good time."

The boy suffered a concussion, broken leg and other injuries. He is expected to survive.

What's next:

The car was impounded and investigators found "evidence in the car that suggests DUI might have been a factor," Sutter said.

No arrests have been made yet.