Woman found shot dead inside car in Anaheim neighborhood, police say

The Brief A woman was found dead inside a car in Anaheim on the evening of March 4, 2025. Anaheim PD officers were called to the scene following reports of a crash.



An investigation is underway in Anaheim after a woman was found shot dead inside a car, officials said.

The incident happened on Tuesday night.

What we know:

Officers with the Anaheim Police Department were called to a residential area at E. Wilhelmina and N. Vine Streets, near the intersection of La Palma Ave and N. East St., around 8 p.m.

After responding to reports of a crash, arriving officers discovered the victim inside her car with gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown and remain under investigation.

Authorities have not identified the victim.