Woman found shot dead inside car in Anaheim neighborhood, police say
ANAHEIM, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Anaheim after a woman was found shot dead inside a car, officials said.
The incident happened on Tuesday night.
What we know:
Officers with the Anaheim Police Department were called to a residential area at E. Wilhelmina and N. Vine Streets, near the intersection of La Palma Ave and N. East St., around 8 p.m.
After responding to reports of a crash, arriving officers discovered the victim inside her car with gunshot wounds.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown and remain under investigation.
Authorities have not identified the victim.
The Source: Information provided by the Anaheim Police Department.