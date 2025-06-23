Amazon delivery driver caught on video going on racist rant

The Brief Video shows an Amazon driver making threatening and racist remarks after getting trapped inside a parking structure. He allegedly threatened a woman he believed was the property manager, then left an inappropriate and racist voice message to the actual property manager.



A driver making deliveries for Amazon was caught on video going on a racist tirade while on the job.

What we know:

According to property manager Joel Estrada, a driver was trying to make a delivery at an apartment complex in Cudahy. Unable to get into the complex due to a gate, the driver followed a tenant inside the parking structure. The gate then locked behind him, leaving him stuck inside.

The driver found an African-American tenant and believed she was the property manager who had the ability to lock him inside. He then violently threatened the woman.

Still unable to exit the property, the driver found a phone number posted in the property and left an inappropriate and threatening voice message for the property manager.

Security cameras captured the driver's racist rant. He could be heard saying, "You locking people in the gate. I ought to sue you. That's kidnapping. You can not keep people hostage. I'm find you… you better watch your back."

What they're saying:

Estrada said he reached out to Amazon multiple times, sending the video and audio files, but never heard back. He said he wants there to be some form of justice, so this doesn't happen again.

"Amazon simply does not have an avenue where things like this can be reported in good faith by community residents. They just don't have an avenue to do so. Anytime their drivers are sending racist threats of violence against tenants, it's unacceptable. And the fact they have ignored meeting requests, they need to come forward and at least meet with us to hear our concerns," Estarada said.

FOX 11 reached out to Amazon and received the following statement, "The behavior exhibited in this video is unacceptable. Our team is investigating what occurred and will take appropriate action."