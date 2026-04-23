Altadena residents raise concerns over costs, tree impacts as Edison undergrounds power lines

The Brief Residents in Altadena are raising concerns as Southern California Edison moves forward with undergrounding power lines after the Eaton Fire, citing high costs and potential damage to trees. Homeowners say they could face bills ranging from $10,000 to $30,000, prompting the Altadena Town Council to call for a pause until logistical issues are addressed. Southern California Edison says it is working with arborists and government agencies to address concerns and reduce costs, while offering resources for residents to get more information.



An effort to prevent future wildfires in Altadena is sparking concerns for residents trying to rebuild.

Southern California Edison is actively working to underground power lines following the Eaton Fire.

Homeowners say they will be left with a steep bill to connect their homes to the new lines.

"Edison is saying $10,000. I've had neighbors who've had quotes up to $30,000 for that work," said Rob Steller.

Steller lost his home of 30 years to the Eaton Fire.

He is also concerned that the trenching could compromise the roots of decades-old oak and cedar trees.

"It's not that we don't want undergrounding to occur, but what we do want is for the undergrounding to occur in a considered and all-inclusive way," Steller said.

This week, the Altadena Town Council approved a letter to be sent to Los Angeles County and Edison, signed by 120 residents, demanding a pause on the work until logistical concerns can be addressed.

"It's a much more complicated issue. I say this with every issue. Those complications and nuances are hard to wrap your head around when you're still traumatized and you're still trying to just figure out your day-to-day," said Nic Arnzen, chair of the Altadena Town Council.

Southern California Edison has quickly responded to the letter.

"We've already addressed a number of the concerns outlined in that letter, which was a compilation of comments and concerns taken up over the last few months," said Scott Johnson, a spokesperson for Southern California Edison.

Johnson said Edison works with dozens of arborists to ensure its work does not disturb trees and that the utility is working with the county and state to try to reduce some of the costs homeowners will face.

Edison has also set up a hotline specifically for Altadena customers to ask questions or express concerns. The number is 1-800-250-7339.

The utility has also set up an office at 2680 Fair Oaks Ave.

Arnzen said he is hopeful Southern California Edison will meet with him within the next week to discuss the residents' proposed stoppage.