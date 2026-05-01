ALL(H)OURS brings ‘DEAD MAN WALKING’ to life with Nnew EP, ‘NO DOUBT’

ALL(H)OURS recently released their fifth mini album, "NO DOUBT", marking one of their most intense comebacks yet. The group, consisting of KUNHO, YOUMIN, XAYDEN, MINJE, MASAMI, HYUNBIN, and ON:N, spoke with FOX LA following their North American tour, where they connected with fans and built momentum leading into their comeback.

"Because we received a lot of energy and support from so many of our fans, Min(ut)es, I think we were able to create an even more amazing album," KUNHO said.

Their title track, "DEAD MAN WALKING," introduced a dark concept, complete with occult-inspired visuals, powerful choreography, and a deeper storyline. The group revealed they pushed themselves creatively for this comeback — experimenting with rougher vocal tones and fully committing to their characters both in recording and performance.



"Each of us spent time researching and developing gestures that matched our own demon character or individual concept," ON:N said. "We even tried creating parts ourselves and discussed them with our choreographer. Through that process, I think this album really reflects how we’ve continued to grow and develop our identity as artists."

While the final visuals are powerful, filming the music video came with its own challenges.

"It was the end of winter when we filmed our music video, but it was also the cold transition period before spring. There was also a nearby beach, so the beach wind made the temperature feel like -20 degrees Celsius," XAYDEN said. "It was late at night, too, but I had to film shirtless. After filming a scene, I would defrost my body in front of the heater, then go back to film and come back. It was pretty challenging."

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Their ALL(H)OURS 1st FANCON in North America marked a major milestone, with stops across multiple cities, including Los Angeles at The Vermont Hollywood. For some members, it was also their first time visiting the United States.

"I think the free-spirited atmosphere that’s unique to America stood out to me," YOUMIN said. "Whether it was having small talk with store employees or chatting with our tour staff, the overall atmosphere left a strong impression on me. I think it gave us a lot of inspiration, both for our music and our performances, so that sense of freedom was very memorable."

Others highlighted smaller, personal moments like trying Texas steak from a food truck, exploring Wal-Mart, and checking off bucket list experiences like visiting Times Square.

As they continue to promote "NO DOUBT," ALL(H)OURS says they’re excited to explore even more concepts, especially those tied to storytelling and lore. They’re also hoping to return to the U.S. soon with a few things still on their bucket list, including visiting Pacific Park at the Santa Monica Pier, trying In-N-Out, and stopping by BCD Tofu House.