Alleged threats made by former UCLA professor forces all classes to go remote

A series of alleged threats made by an ex-professor is putting the UCLA community on edge.

According to UCLA, campus police, out-of-state and federal agencies are looking into the alleged threats. The threats prompted the university to announce that all in-person classes on Tuesday, February 1 will go remote.

UCLA explained on social media that the decision to make classes go remote came "out of an abundance" of caution.

According to a report from City News Service, the threats came in the form of a video referencing a mass shooting and an 800-page manifesto made by a former UCLA lecturer. Officials with UCLA have not released the identity of the person connected to the alleged threats as of late Monday night.

UCLA did not specify when the classes that were initially scheduled to be in-person will have the students return to campus.

As of late Monday night, no arrests were announced in connection to the alleged threats.

